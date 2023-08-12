New Commercial Fishery for Whelk Announced

Fisheries and Oceans Minister Diane Lebouthillier has announced a new commercial fishery for

whelk will be introduced next year in the waters off Eastern Cape Breton.

A release from the government states by monitoring the exploratory whelk fishery in Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Organization Area 4Vs, DFO determined a commercial whelk fishery in that Area would be both economically and biologically sustainable.

Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the DFO minister, stated the new fishery will not only create jobs but also contribute to the prosperity of Nova Scotian communities while ensuring the long-term health of our marine resources.

Currently, the exploratory whelk fishery in NAFO Area 4Vs supports approximately 55 jobs in Eastern Nova Scotia. Once the new, commercial whelk fishery is underway in Spring 2024, it will generate even more economic opportunities and benefits for Nova Scotians.