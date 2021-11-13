New Country Harbour Ferry Officially Launched

A new provincial ferry from Port Bickerton to Isaacs Harbour in Guysborough County

was officially launched today as the Theodore O’Hara. It is named in honour of the first lighthouse keeper in Port Bickerton.

A contest to name the new Country Harbour ferry was held last spring at the St. Mary’s Education Centre and Academy in Sherbrooke. The successful submission came from Grade 2 student Alivia Mansfield. O’Hara was the first lighthouse keeper in Port Bickerton from 1901 to 1931. O’Hara’s descendants were on hand for the launching today.

The Theodore O’Hara replaced the Stormont 2, a 41-year-old, 12-car cable ferry.

The new ferry can carry 15 cars. It cost about $6 million with both the federal and provincial governments each funding about $3 million. The new ferry is expected to last 35 to 40 years and has lower operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions.