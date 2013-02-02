New CT Machine Added to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, New Ultrasound Equipment established at Strait Richmond Hospital

Raylene McGhee, director of diagnostic imaging for Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone, which includes Antigonish and Guysborough Counties,and Cape Breton, said they have some exciting developments at a pair of local hospitals.

At St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, there is a new computed tomography or CT machine, which McGhee says is excellent for trauma or internal injuries. She says they had an older CT unit, which they replaced with a state-of-the-art CT suite, thanks to a $2.5 million investment from Nova Scotia Health, and St. Martha`s Regional Hospital Foundation helped as well. They did their first day of patients last October.

Also in October, ultrasound equipment was made available at Strait Richmond Hospital, and they have done over 500 scans already. McGhee said it involved a $200,000 investment from Nova Scotia Health, along with help from the Strait Richmond Hospital Foundation.

McGhee said they are not stopping there, adding they continue to look at investments in technology and staffing, and improvements in access and flow in the Eastern Zone.