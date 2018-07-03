New Door Wraps in Whispering Tide Area of Glen Haven Manor

Operators at a long term care facility are touting a new addition to its decor.

The Whispering Tide resident care area at Glen Haven Manor now features a door wrap covering the double doors with the image of a book case. A release from Glen Haven Manor stated multi-media designer Jon Raven Visser who provides Creative services for Glen Haven designed the wrap.

Glen Haven CEO Lisa Smith said the door wrap represents a traditional book case that would be in a home and also features a water theme. She said it’s being well received.

The release also stated there are new door wraps on the elevators featuring a beach scene that ascends from the water and sand at the basement level to a progressive viewpoint that shows the golden beach, rippling waves and blue skies.

The elevator wraps were the idea of Alicia MacIntyre, a CCA at Glen Haven, and the project was implemented by Visser with Pauline Marks, Director of Health, Wellness and Nutrition. Both wraps were printed and installed by Auto Trim. Another decor installation for the Water Wave Salon features graphics of stylized beach waves on the entrance of the salon, has helped create a professional salon ambience.