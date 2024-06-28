New Emergency Health Services Regional Station in Antigonish County Opens, New Incentives Announced to Attract more Paramedics and Emergency Medical Responders

The new Emergency Health Services Regional Station in Antigonish County was officially opened Friday. It is located on Catherine Drive, just outside the Antigonish Town limits.

The President and CEO of Emergency Medical Care and President of Medavie HealthEd, Matthew Crossman says EHS has grown significantly in the local area.

Also at the official opening Antigonish MLA and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson announced government will cover full tuition costs for more than 460 people. In return paramedics must work in the province for four years and emergency medical responders for two years.

Covering the tuition will cost the province $6.83 million.

There are currently 14 emergency medical responders and 692 primary care paramedics working in Nova Scotia.