New Executive Director of the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Excited with the Opportunity

The new executive director for the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce said she was eager to join the organization.

Sydney Kendall replaced outgoing chamber executive director Lauren Kaiser about a month ago. Kendall, who moved here about five years ago, said she was excited for the opportunity and spent the last few weeks getting to know people.

Kendall said the chamber wants to create an environment where everyone can thrive, adding she is excited for the role.

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce and presenting sponsor Success N Planning are hosting the chamber’s golf classing Friday, June 6, at the Antigonish Golf Club. The tournament begins at 9 a.m., and will include a silent auction, 50/50 draw,