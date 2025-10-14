New Exhibition of Indigenous Art from the St. FX Art Gallery’s Permanent Collection Open’s at the Schwartz Building’s McNeil Gallery

A new exhibition featuring Indigenous works from the St. FX Art Gallery’s permanent collection is now on display.

It is located in the McNeil Gallery,on the second floor of the Schwartz School of Business on the St. FX Campus.

Art Gallery Executive Director Andrea Terry says the opportunity to put together this exhibition came when she was approached by the business school’s new Dean, Lisa Watson.

Terry says Watson told her St. FX was going to host the Atlantic Business Schools Conference in mid-September. Watson asked whether it would be possible to have an exhibition of Indigenous art. Watson explained that Truth and Reconciliation was a major theme of the conference.

Terry says some of the works have not been exhibited before publicly.

The exhibition is entitled “Strategic Practices; Indigenous Art from the St. FX Art Gallery Permanent Collection”. The exhibition is open Wednesdays to Saturdays from 12 to 4 pm. The exhibition closes on November 15th.