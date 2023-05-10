New Federal-Provincial Funding Agreement for Agriculture Announced

A release from the province states Nova Scotia farmers will get more support through a new

federal-provincial funding agreement. The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership will invest $46.25 million over five years in Nova Scotia’s agriculture sector.

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA and Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow stated the agreement brings a 25 per cent increase in program funding to support the province’s agriculture and agri-food sector. He thanked the farmers and others in the agriculture industry who worked with the department on the new programs and encouraged them to make good use of them.

The agreement will help strengthen and support the sector by focusing on five key priorities; building capacity, growth and competitiveness; helping agriculture businesses adapt to climate change and protect the environment; pursuing science, research and innovation; developing markets and trade for agricultural products; and making farms more resilient and building public trust in food safety, animal welfare and environmental stewardship.

New programs under the agreement were developed in consultation with farmers and others in the agriculture sector.

The agreement also includes federal and provincial funding to continue four agricultural business risk management programs. The Agri-Stability, Agri-Insurance, Agri-Invest and Agri-Recovery programs will help producers manage significant risks that threaten the viability of their farms. The AgriStability program protects farmers against large declines in income and under the new agreement, it provides a compensation rate of 80 per cent, up from 70 per cent.