New Female Hockey Zone for Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness and Richmond Counties

A new female hockey zone has been created in the province, bringing together players from a number of communities in Northeastern Nova Scotia. Hockey Nova Scotia says it’s the seventh female hockey zone in the province. It includes female hockey players from the Guysborough County, Antigonish, Strait Richmond and Inverness County areas. Earlier this year, the Cape Breton West, Antigonish, Strait Richmond and Canso Minor Hockey Associations signed an agreement fully supporting the creation of the new zone.

Last year, Antigonish area parents had expressed concerns with attempts by Hockey Nova Scotia to place female hockey players from the town and county into the Fundy Highland Zone.