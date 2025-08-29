New Fitness Centre Set to Open in St. Peter’s

Residents of the St. Peter’s area will soon have a new fitness centre. The Village Fitness Centre will be located in the former NSLC building. It will be part of a community hub that will also include a Visitor Information Centre and library.

The chair of the Village Fitness Centre Clair Rankin says it will occupy two floors in the building.

There will be a Grand Opening of the Fitness Centre from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, with the ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. It opens for business on Tuesday.

Rankin says there’s a lot of excitement in the community; St. Peter’s has been without a fitness centre for four years.