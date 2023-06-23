New French Language School Announced to Serve the Historic Acadian Community of Tor Bay

The province is developing a new french language school to serve the historic Acadian community of Tor Bay, Guysborough County.

Officials with the province’s Education and Early Childhood Development Department say modular classrooms will be set up next to the Larry’s River Community Centre. Staff and students will be able to use the community centre’s meeting rooms, kitchen and playground. Conseil scholaire acadien provincial will work with the community on a long-term infrastructure solution.

CSAP has heard from about 50 students interested in attending the new school, which will offer classes from pre-primary to Grade 9. The board plans to open the new school, not yet named during the 2023-2024 school year.

The province is providing capital and operating funding. The new modulars are part of the province’s five year capital plan announced earlier this month. It’s in addition to the eight schools announced in the capital plan.