New Fund-Raising Campaign launched for Coady Institute’s Indigenous Women’s Leadership programming

fund-raising campaign at the Coady Institute to support Indigenous Women’s Leadership programming A significant donation from two well-known movie stars has helped kick off a one million dollarfund-raising campaign at the Coady Institute to support Indigenous Women’s Leadership programming

Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively are donating $200,000 to the campaign called the Circle of Abundance.

The Director of the Coady’s International Centre for Women’s Leadership Eileen Alma, says the institute is building on a decade of Indigenous Women’s Leadership programming. Alma says the Coady wants to enhance that with this campaign.

Reynolds and Lively, who have donated to a number of causes in recent months, are encouraging others to support the campaign. Alma says she’s excited because it’s already inquiries and interest from public to its fund-raising drive.