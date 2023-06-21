New Garden Beds Construction in McNair’s Cove Underway

Mulgrave’s youth council member Victoria Cook has been busy organizing the construction of new garden beds in McNairs Cove this spring.

Deputy Mayor Krista Luddington told council about the project at the regular council meeting on June 19.

Last week, students and teachers from the O2 program at SAERC [Strait Area Education Recreation Centre] came to Mulgrave to construct the garden boxes which were later filled with soil and planted.

Luddington noted that the project had been given financial support for materials by the Mulgrave Medical Centre and Mulgrave Area Revitalization Association (MARA).