New Glasgow Adopts Budget, Tax Rates increase

After new Ward 1 councillor Jocelyn Dorrington took the Oath of Office, New Glasgow town council got down to business, passing the town’s budget for 2019-2020. In all, there will be $19.58 million in spending, roughly $200,000 more than last year. The capital budget is $6.29 million, which includes $700,000 for street paving and $539,000 combined for sidewalks and curbing. To pay for this, taxes have been given a small bump: $1.84 per $100 assessment for Residential and Resource Properties, and $4.45 per $100 assessment for Commercial. This is an increase of 1.1 percent. Mayor Nancy Dicks says with a shrinking tax base, there has to be a rise in tax rates to fund services. But she also says this is the first time Commercial rates have gone up in eight years, and the first increase in Residential Rates since 2005. There is no change to either the Solid Waste Collection Fee, or to the pollution control rate on water bills.