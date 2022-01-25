New Glasgow and Province Work Together to Promote Art and Outdoor Activity

The Town of New Glasgow partnered with the province to provide programs promoting art and outdoor activity.

In partnership with the Nova Scotia Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, New Glasgow asked local youth to participate in the Youth micro-grant program. The program looks to support young people implementing projects related to walking, biking and other outdoor play. Young people in the town can apply for micro-grants up to $1,000.

The town also issued a request for submissions from local artists for art pieces to go up along the local trail system. Designs don’t need to be complete but the artist must have concepts or ideas reflecting the vibrancy of the town.

Anyone interested in either project can email the town at recreation@newglasgow.ca or by phone at 902-755-8363. The deadline is Sunday, February 20.