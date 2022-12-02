New Glasgow and Torchlight Bioresources launches Biomass District Heating System Feasbility Study

The Town of New Glasgow and TorchLight Bioresources are undergoing a feasibility study

looking at a community-wide biomass district heating system.

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks said the idea stems from work through the town’s climate action plan, noting council felt it was an opportunity worth investigating. She said council met with Torchlight representatives a couple of years ago, and they looked into district heating.

Dicks said they are currently in a consultation period. Interested parties can fill out a questionnaire found on the Heat New Glasgow Facebook page. In the New Year, the plan is to have in-person consultations, noting one of the big early steps is educating residents on the concept of district energy heating, which is fueled by biomass and can distribute heat to multiple buildings in a neighbourhood. Dicks said they are hoping to have some kind of recommendation by the end of next year.