The Town of New Glasgow has once again approved a low-income property tax exemption. For those whose total household income is less than $23,150 per year – excluding veteran’s benefits and certain income benefits – they can apply for an exemption of up to $390 on their property tax bill.
The Town of Pictou passed its operating budget for the current fiscal year, and resident’s tax bills will see some small changes. The area rates remain at $1.69 per $100 assessed for residential and $4.34 per $100 assessed for commercial. The Bid Area Rate will be removed. The Sewer Operational Flat Tax stays at $225.44, […]
The Town of New Glasgow has once again approved a low-income property tax exemption. For those whose total household income is less than $23,150 per year – excluding veteran's benefits and certain income benefits – they can apply for an exemption of up to $390 on their property tax bill.
LOCAL SPORTS NS Junior: The Capstone Colts held off elimination in Game 5 of the league finals, shutting out the Junior B Bulldogs 3-0 at the Antigonish Arena. The Bulldogs will have another chance to take the Veterans Cup with Game 6, Friday night at 7:30 in Shearwater. The U14 D3 Provincial Basketball Championship continues […]