New Glasgow Police Arrest One Man and Seek a Second Suspect in connection with a Weekend Armed Robbery

New Glasgow Regional Police say they’ve laid charges in connection with an armed robbery at the Tara Inn on East River Road on Saturday.

Police say they have charged a 37-year-old New Glasgow man with Robbery with a weapon, Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance. The man has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court at a later date.

At 5:42 Saturday morning, police say two men entered a guest room at the Tara Inn and left with an undisclosed amount of money and property.

Police are still looking for a second suspect, described as a white male, about 30 to 35 years of age, 5 foot 8 to 5 foot 10 inches tall, medium build and a clean cut beard.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information can call New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS.