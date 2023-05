Webster Brothers has been awarded the asphalt patching contract for the town of New Glasgow at a cost of $405,300 plus HST.

S.W. Weeks was the sole bidder on a tender for the Southend Sewer Separation Project – it was approved at a cost of $1.758 million plus HST.

Public works staff, rather than a contractor, will be involved in the Forbes Lake West Berm Rehabilitation Project.