New Glasgow Awards Several Tenders

Several companies were awarded tenders by the town of New Glasgow at their regular monthly meeting on Monday night.

S.W. Weeks of New Glasgow was awarded the tender for this year’s capital paving and concrete curbing at a cost of $775,475 + HST, as well as the tender to replace a storm sewer pipe on Victoria Street for $235,994 + HST.

Miller Group received the tender for micro-surfacing at a cost of $131,302 + HST.

MacGillivray Fuels was awarded the tender to supply the town’s furnace oil, diesel and propane needs.