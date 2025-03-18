New Glasgow Building Owner Given Three Weeks to Develop a Renovation Plan or Face Demolition

The owner of a building in New Glasgow has been given three weeks to come up with a renovation plan or else face demolition. At a hearing during the regular meeting of council, 154 Alexander Street was discussed – the building was inspected, deemed unsafe, and was given an order that it not be used a residence as of January 31st.

There were no permits on record for repairs. The owner of the property was given three weeks to submit to the town a detailed timeline on how the issues raised in the inspector’s report will be addressed, or else there will be a vote taken on whether to demolish the building at their next regular meeting in April.