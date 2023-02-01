New Glasgow Celebrating African Heritage Month

The Town of New Glasgow in partnership with African Nova Scotian Affairs is inviting residents to a special ceremony in celebration of the launch of African Heritage Month in New Glasgow and Pictou County.

The event will include a proclamation signing, unveiling of the Official Heritage Month Poster, refreshments, a reception.

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks said hosting a ceremony recognizing African Heritage Month has been a tradition in the town for many years. She said there is a significant African Nova Scotian community in the town, adding it is important to understand the history of African Nova Scotians both locally, provincially, and across the country.

The ceremony begins at 11:45 a.m. at the Glasgow Square Theatre on Thursday, February 2.