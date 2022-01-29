New Glasgow Regional Police charge man with Second-Degree Murder

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 25-year-old man with one count of Second-Degree Murder in connection with the death of a 56-year-old woman on the 400 block on Nelson Street in New Glasgow. Police say Devon Cory Butler has been remanded into custody and will appear in Provincial Court on Monday.

Police were called to the apartment on Nelson Street at 10:34 Friday morning where they found a dead woman in the home.

The New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit assisted by the RCMP’s Forensic Identifications Services, the Pictou County Integrated Street Enforcement Unit and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiners Service continue to investigate.

If anyone has information on this incident, they are asked to call New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips App.