New Glasgow continues to Replace Street Lights damaged or destroyed by post-Tropical Storm Fiona

Like many other municipalities, the pace of repairs in New Glasgow after post-tropical storm Fiona has been slow.

At last night’s monthly meeting of council, town engineer Earle MacKenzie provided an update on the replacement of street lights damaged or destroyed by Fiona’s high winds. MacKenzie told council that an assessment by Public Works a couple of weeks after the storm showed that at least 65 street lights were out of service – far more than what Public Works keeps on hand for replacements.

Between delays from their supplier, and the fact that the contractor the town uses to fix street lights has only been available two days a week, MacKenzie says it will be several weeks before all the repairs can be completed.