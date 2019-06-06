New Glasgow Council Accepts Federation of Municipalities’ 12 Month Notice

During Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting for New Glasgow Town Council, members

voted to accept the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities’ 12 month notice.

When asked to explain the notice, Mayor Nancy Dicks said it stems from the minister of municipal affairs. She said it notifies councils of approaching legislation, regulations, or administrative actions that could have affect expenditures for the town.

Dicks said some of the headings in the notice mention library funding, cannabis legalization, and the accessibility act.