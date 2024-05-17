New Glasgow Couple that has Played the Same Set of Numbers since 1986 Finally Pays Off, Winning $5 Million Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot

New Glasgow couple Wayne Munro and Jill Clausson-Munro have played the same set of numbers on every Lotto 6/49 ticket they bought since 1986 and the routine has paid off.

The couple won the $5-million Classic Jackpot on the May 11 draw.

Wayne said they found out about their win in the middle of the night.

Wayne said he already used some of the prize to buy himself a new truck, while Jill said their house cleaner will be getting much more steady work from the couple.

Jill said their set of numbers have a personal meaning for the couple and they’re even more special after leading to their big win. She said she’ll keep playing Lotto 6/49 and will continue to use the same numbers that mean so much to her.

While Jill recently retired from full-time work at the local hospital, Wayne said the win will allow him do the same from his job as a car salesman, although not right away as he would miss his co-workers and how the job lets him meet new people.

The winning Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased at Sobeys in New Glasgow. The retailer will receive a one per cent seller’s prize.