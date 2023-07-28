New Glasgow Farmer’s Market re-launching fundraising efforts for their Raise the Barn campaign

The New Glasgow Farmer’s Market is re-launching fundraising efforts for their Raise the Barn campaign on Saturday Morning.

The announcement on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the New Glasgow Farmer’s Market will include an unveiling of conceptual renderings for their new building and remarks from Mayor Nancy Dicks.

Kristi Russell, manager of the New Glasgow Farmer’s Market, explained the market has two structures at the moment and they are looking to replace their seasonal structure with a year-round permanent building. Russell said they are calling it a campaign re-launch as they started before the Covid 19 pandemic and were ready to launch in March of 2020 when everything shut down.

The final price tag for the new building is around $7 million, with the hope of assistance coming from grants and all levels of government, as well as fundraising from the market, community support, corporate and private donors.