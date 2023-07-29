New Glasgow Farmers Market relaunches Fundraising Drive for a new Permanent Home

The New Glasgow Farmers Market will be relaunching fundraising efforts with support from the Town of New Glasgow and other stakeholders for a new year-round building that will replace the current seasonal “dome” tent structure.

In a press conference, Kristi Russell, Manager of the Farmer’s Market, spoke to the importance of moving forward with this initiative “The completion of this project will ensure that we are able to increase support to our farmers and small businesses while at the same time providing greater access to local goods in our community. We will be able to turn our focus to increasing community food security and accessibility for our region through existing programs and by exploring new opportunities.”

Mayor Nancy Dicks also spoke to the many benefits of the project including providing vendors consistent access to a heated and secure space, improved food security, and the ability to host community/private events. The new space will provide enhancements and solidify the Market’s place in the community landscape as a regional asset.