New Glasgow Features a Mayoral Race and all three Wards Contested in Municipal Election

There are plenty of choices in the town of New Glasgow when it comes to the upcoming municipal election.

Incumbent mayor Nancy Dicks is running against Mark Firth for the mayor position.

in New Glasgow, the municipality is split into three wards, with two people representing each ward. Running in ward 1 are Russell Borden Jr., Jocelyn Dorrington, and Elizabeth Paris. For Ward 2, Clyde Fraser, Mike MacInnis, Tammy MacLaren, Bill Muirhead, Jessie Parkinson, and Dawn Peters are all in the running. For ward 3, Elizabeth Daley, Fred El Haddad, Joe MacDonald, and Mike Slowik are vying for the top two spots.