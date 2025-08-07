New Glasgow Fire Department Chief Discusses Need for Firefighter Training Facility

A local fire chief says there is a need for a firefighting training facility in the province.

Earlier this week, the Nova Scotia government released the findings of a comprehensive value-for-money audit of the Nova Scotia Firefighters School, with emergency management minister Kim Masland stating the province is ending its relationship with the school and will set up an interim training plan for firefighters.

A release from the province states the value-for-money audit was commissioned in June to help ensure the safety of students and staff at the school, with the audit ordered after death of firefighter Skyler Blackie during a training exercise in 2019.

New Glasgow Fire Department Chief Ross White said his department has been outsourcing other avenues for training, noting there are some private companies that offer in-house training, adding they also worked with other local fire departments in joint training.

White said there is a need for a firefighting training facility in the province that can give the same information and tactics, and keep everyone up to date on changes in fire service.

When asked what would be involved in setting up another school, White said he didn`t know what it would look like at this point. He said he would like to see the government take the lead on it, and that way the government can keep the same minimum standards level and qualifications across the province.