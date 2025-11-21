New Glasgow Fire Department’s Santa Claus Parade Set for Saturday, November 29th

The New Glasgow Fire Department announced the return of a beloved community tradition; the New Glasgow Fire Department Santa Claus Parade is set for Saturday, November 29, at 5:30 p.m.

This year’s parade will once again bring the sights and sounds of the holiday season to the streets of downtown New Glasgow. The Honorary Parade Marshals for this year’s event are Henderson and Carol Paris, recognized for their decades of leadership, dedication, and community impact.

The parade route will begin on Granville Street, continue along East River Road, proceed onto Archimedes Street, and finish on Provost Street. To ensure an inclusive experience for all residents, a Sensory-Friendly Zone will be designated from Granville Street to Frederick Street, offering a quieter viewing area for those who prefer reduced sound and lights.