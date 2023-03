Two new bylaws will soon be on the books in New Glasgow, as council passed second reading of a Public Places Bylaw and a Feeding of Wild Animals Bylaw.

Under the Public places Bylaw, anyone who unreasonably interferes with the lawful use or enjoyment of a public place may be subject to ticketing and fines by a police officer or by-law enforcement officer.

Similarly, those found feeding wild animals within New Glasgow’s town boundaries could also be ticketed and fined under the Feeding bylaw