New Glasgow has suggestions to the Province on Location of a new Long-Term Care Complex

The town of New Glasgow has an idea for the site of a new long-term care complex.

As part of the province’s strategy for long-term care infrastructure, plans are in the works to construct a replacement for Glen Haven Manor which would include more rooms. At last night’s monthly meeting, council voted to suggest the new facility be built on Brother Street near the current Ward One Social & Recreation area. This is only the first step in the process, as there will be public hearings scheduled in the new year to gather input on the proposal.