New Glasgow initiates a Food Security Pilot Project

The New Glasgow Farmers Market is part of a pilot project aimed at increasing food security in the province.

Working with the Farmers Markets of Nova Scotia and four other markets, the New Glasgow market is participating in the Nourishing Communities Food Bucks Pilot Study. The market is teaming up with Kids First to provide vouchers or food bucks to 14 families in the area, with the food bucks being redeemable at any New Glasgow Farmer’s market vendor. The Wolfville Farmer’s market did something similar for three years and the New Glasgow market did something similar in a previous season.

Kristi Russell, manager with the New Glasgow Farmers Market, said the project will run from July to January.

Russell said the overall goal is to be able to expand the program province-wide, adding the success of the pilot will determine whether or not they can make it happen on a greater scale next year. She said everyone involved is determined to see the program become a success.