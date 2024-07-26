New Glasgow Launching Program to Honour Local Veterans

The Town of New Glasgow announced a program to honour local veterans.

The Hometown Heroes Banner Program will see banners put up in the town featuring the service person’s name, their branch of the military and era of service. The banners will go up along downtown streets in October and November.

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks said the town saw similar recognitions in other communities and wanted to bring it to the local area, adding they are excited it is happening in New Glasgow.

A post on the town’s Facebook page states each banner requires the Hometown Heroes Banner Program form to be filled out, a picture of the service personnel in uniform, and a payment of $75 for each banner, payable to the town. The town will contribute a matching $75 per banner. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, September 1. Forms are available at the town hall or by emailing marketing@newglasgow.ca