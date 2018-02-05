New Glasgow lay charges following a Stabbing

Posted at 8:42 am on February 5, 2018 | Filed Under: News

New Glasgow Regional Police say charges have been laid following a stabbing at a home on Brother Street over the weekend.

Police say shortly after midnight Sunday morning, a 19-year-old man sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries. He was stabbed in the upper body with a knife. He was taken to the Aberdeen Hospital.

Police say the incident occurred following a disturbance at the home, involving two people known to each other.

An 18-year-old Pictou County woman was arrested, charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to the Public and Breach of an Undertaking. She is due to appear in court this morning.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.


Return to the News Page

Return to the News Page