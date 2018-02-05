New Glasgow lay charges following a Stabbing

New Glasgow Regional Police say charges have been laid following a stabbing at a home on Brother Street over the weekend.

Police say shortly after midnight Sunday morning, a 19-year-old man sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries. He was stabbed in the upper body with a knife. He was taken to the Aberdeen Hospital.

Police say the incident occurred following a disturbance at the home, involving two people known to each other.

An 18-year-old Pictou County woman was arrested, charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to the Public and Breach of an Undertaking. She is due to appear in court this morning.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.