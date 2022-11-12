New Glasgow Library to be Transformed with Support from the Town, Province and Federal Government

The three levels of government are coming together to transform the New Glasgow Library into

a community hub.

The library will be retrofitted to become the New Glasgow Destination Centre. The improvements will include indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, a commercial kitchen, a nursery area with indoor playground, private spaces for services like virtual healthcare and tutoring, a community meeting area and a community café.

The retrofit will lower energy consumption by more than 80 per cent and greenhouse gas emissions by 272 tonnes a year.

The federal government is providing $3.9 million to the project, the province will contribute $2 million, and the town of New Glasgow is offering $976,860 in support. The Pictou Antigonish Regional Library is investing $20,000 to the project.

Each year, there are 71,000 visits to the library. It is expected the improvements will draw 30 per cent more area residents to the facility.