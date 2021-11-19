New Glasgow Man Faces Firearms and Weapons Charges

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a local man with firearms and weapons offences in connection with an incident earlier this week on Dalhousie Street.

Police say at 9:20 Wednesday morning, officers received a report of an adult male with a knife, chasing a woman. A man was later arrested at a nearby Temperance Street home.

Police say the man was taken into custody and transported to the Aberdeen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a stab wound. He was later released into police custody. The woman wasn’t injured.

Police say the man and woman are known to each other, and it considers the matter an isolated incident; there is no risk to the public.

Police have charged a 19-year-old New Glasgow man with Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Unsafe Storage of a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm Contrary to a Prohibition Order. The man was released on conditions. He will return to Provincial Court in Pictou on January 31st.

Police continue to investigate.