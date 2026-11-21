A new Glasgow Man faces several charges, including impersonating a peace officer, after an arrest earlier this week.

On November 19, at approximately 10:20 a.m. , a man reported that the previous night he was at a remote camp that didn’t have cellular service. While inside a cabin with friends, the man observed white and blue lights and heard a familiar voice telling him to come outside with his hands up. Witnesses, who also recognized the voice, heard four shots fired in the vicinity and bullet casings were found near the camp.