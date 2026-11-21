New Glasgow Man Faces Several Charges Including Impersonating a Peace Officer
Nov 21, 2026 | Local News
A new Glasgow Man faces several charges, including impersonating a peace officer, after an arrest earlier this week.
On November 19, at approximately 10:20 a.m., a man reported that the previous night he was at a remote camp that didn’t have cellular service. While inside a cabin with friends, the man observed white and blue lights and heard a familiar voice telling him to come outside with his hands up. Witnesses, who also recognized the voice, heard four shots fired in the vicinity and bullet casings were found near the camp.
As a result of the investigation, on November 20, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Temperance St. in New Glasgow. Officers arrested 62-year-old Michael Alexander Macdonald and seized two firearms and ammunition. Macdonald faces charges of Personating a Peace Officer, Careless Use of a Firearm, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Discharge Firearm while Being Reckless, and Possession of a Firearm Knowing Possession is Unauthorized. He was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court Friday.