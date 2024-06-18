New Glasgow Mayor Disappointed Two Proposed Sights for Glen Haven Manor Are Not Available

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks says she’s disappointed that two proposed sites to replace Glen Haven Manor are off the table.

The most recent proposal in the Abercrombie Road area didn’t even get as far as a public hearing, as the owners of the land withdrew the offer to sell following threats and harassment. Mayor Dicks says there’s a real possibility that if a location can’t be decided on soon, the province may decide to build elsewhere, which would be a blow to New Glasgow.

The current Glen Haven Manor site will remain open until its replacement is built, which would take at least three years.