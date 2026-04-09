New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks Saddened by Wednesday’s Provost Street Fire

Mayor of New Glasgow Nancy Dicks released a statement on the recent fires in the town.

She stated the town is deeply saddened by the devastating fire that destroyed three buildings and caused significant damage to surrounding properties, and extend condolences to the business owners and their teams.

She noted the event also displaced 14 individuals who were residential tenants within the impacted buildings. The mayor thanked the Red Cross for the support they are currently providing to ensure those affected have access to safety, shelter, and essential services.

The town also recognized and thanked the members of the New Glasgow Fire Department for their swift response, professionalism, and dedication in responding to this emergency, along with supporting departments from Trenton, Stellarton, Linacy, and Plymouth, as well as the New Glasgow Regional Police, New Glasgow Public Works, Nova Scotia Power, and EHS.

The post states the Town of New Glasgow stands with the affected business owners, residents, and the broader community as we begin the process of recovery.