New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks says Growth in the Community among the Past Year’s Highlights

The Town of New Glasgow’s mayor says the town saw growth in a number of areas in 2023.



Nancy Dicks, mayor of New Glasgow, said the municipality is aware of the challenges it faces, adding they are addressing those challenges as they come along. She said the town made a number of development agreement approvals to help increase housing stock and rental opportunities. The mayor said the town is retrofitting municipal buildings, adding they also completed the feasibility study for a district energy project, calling it a long-term, community changing project.

She said council is looking forward to continued work on these and other projects, including a $9 million library revitalization project as well as the Viola’s Way project.