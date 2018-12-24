New Glasgow Mayor says 2018 was a year of Positive Change

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks said 2018 saw a lot of positive changes in the community.

Dicks said all of the municipalities in Pictou County are trying to work together to move the whole county forward. She said New Glasgow is working on a fixed transit route with two partnering communities as well as a Pictou County enterprise network with five other municipalities. Dicks said it was a good year in the sense that the town is spending time on getting community input and moving things forward in that way.

Overall, she said she is pleased with the cooperation of the municipalities in Pictou County and looks forward to continuing that cooperation in the new year. Dicks also pointed to a development project at the former John Brother MacDonald stadium property as well as other developments within the town as things for people to keep their eyes on.