New Glasgow Mayor says New Budget Holds the Line but Includes several Priorities

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks says the recently passed town budget is very much a hold-the-

line document.  The budget kept property tax rates unchanged; at $1.84 per $100 of assessment for residential and $4.45 for commercial.  Expenditures were up slightly at $19.6 million in its operating budget, $142,000 more than last year.  Dicks says the tax rates have remained constant in recent years.

 

Dicks says in the budget there’s a focus on climate change and adaptation which is a focus for the town.  Healthy living for citizens has also been a priority.  Dicks says while health care is not the responsibility of the municipality, they are responsible for infrastructure that allow its residents to live an active healthy life.