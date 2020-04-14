New Glasgow Mayor says Town is Operating Well Under Changes Made Under the COVID-19 Pandemic

Municipalities across the province have had to adjust operations with the current Pandemic and the Town of New Glasgow is no different. New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks said the

municipality set up virtual opportunities for those staff capable of working from home. Police, fire, and public works are all providing essential services while taking the necessary precautions. The mayor said the town is running well under the circumstances, noting they are cognizant of the health regulations and doing everything possible to keep people safe.

All parks are closed but the three trails within the town are still open. The town is telling people to use the trails appropriately and maintaining social distancing but they are asking people not to use trails if they have to drive to them. Staff have also blocked off parking areas near the trails.

As for hearing from residents concerned about losing work and receiving federal help, Dicks said they have been promoting the appropriate channels and contacts through social media. She said the Pictou County Chamber of Commerce and the Pictou County REN have also been reaching out to businesses to help them through the various processes.