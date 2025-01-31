New Glasgow Native Carmelo Desmond returns home for On the Job Police Training

A New Glasgow native enrolled at the Atlantic Police Academy in Summerside, PEI is returning home for on the job training.

Carmelo Desmond, who is with the Police Science (Cadet) Program, will spend 12 weeks with the New Glasgow Regional Police. He will serve as a sworn police officer. He will carry out the normal duties of a police officer, and has been assigned to a dedicated a coach officer who will provide guidance and mentorship.

New Glasgow Regional Police has been providing OJT opportunities since the program’s inception in 1971.

Desmond is scheduled to graduate from the Atlantic Police Academy in April.