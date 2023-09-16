New Glasgow Parks , Trails and Fields and Closed Due to Lee

For the safety of its residents the Town of New Glasgow decided to close all trails, parks, and fields in anticipation of post-tropical storm Lee. This precautionary measure is in place to prevent any potential hazards or incidents during the storm and its aftermath.

Residents are strongly encouraged to adhere to these closures and avoid using these areas until they have been inspected and deemed safe for public use. Please stay tuned to local news and updates from the Town regarding when these areas will reopen.