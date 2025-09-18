New Glasgow planning a Community Safety Meeting on October 1st

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks said a community safety meeting is set for early next month.

The town is hosting the meeting to address the impacts of homelessness, addiction, and mental health on October 1 at 6 p.m. at Glasgow Square. A post on Facebook from the town states there has been escalating concerns in recent months regarding the growth of encampments, open drug use, safety in public spaces, and the operations of Viola’s Place. The post also states the meeting will include a state of the community presentation, a moderated panel discussion, and registered community speakers.

On Monday, community members took part in a rally on East River Road after a community meeting in Ward 1 on Friday, September 12. New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks said the meeting addressed a situation in the town, with police letting residents know of a sex offender described as high risk residing in the Marsh Street area. Dicks said it was later discovered that the offender was staying at Viola’s Place, a housing and homeless shelter in the town.

The Viola’s Place Society posted an open letter on Facebook, noting they recognize visible poverty, addiction, and related challenges in the community are deeply concerning for residents. The letter also noted the society does not deny visible drug use, disruptive behaviour, and community impacts exist, adding these issues require community wide solutions, not blame directed at an organization trying to help.

Dicks said council is in regular contact with Viola’s Place, and installed a down town community policing officer about a year ago.

To register, residents are asked to complete an online form available on the town’s Facebook page post about the meeting.