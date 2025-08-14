New Glasgow Planning a Drone Show as Part of its 150 Celebrations

The Town of New Glasgow and the New Glasgow 150 Anniversary Celebrations Committee are hosting a drone show set for Saturday, August 31, 2025, with a rain date set for Sunday, September 1, 2025.

The event will serve as the first drone show in Pictou County, with live music from Reckless kicking off the evening at 7, and the drones taking to the air at 9.

Folks can view the show, produced by North Star Drone Show, from the Glasgow Square parking lot and Rotary Park. While Rotary Park is open during provincial restrictions, the Samson Trail surrounding Rotary Park will stay closed until further notice.

Mayor Nancy Dicks said planning for the event began some time ago.

The mayor said they are hoping for a good turnout.

Event organizers advise of a potential for significant pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the downtown and riverfront areas before, during, and after the show.