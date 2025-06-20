New Glasgow Planning Pre-Canada Day Celebrations

The Town of New Glasgow is kicking off its Canada Day Celebrations with a free family event on Monday, June 30th with live entertainment, activities for all ages, and special recognition of the 150th anniversary of New Glasgow’s incorporation as a Town.

This year’s annual pre-Canada Day Celebration will take place from 5:30-7:30pm at the Scott W. Weeks Sports Complex in Parkdale. The evening entertainment is headlined by Petra Moriarty, the 2024 winner of the Jubilee’s Battle of the Bands, along with a new local group Switch-Up.

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks said the town takes pride in hosting an evening of activities, music and games in celebration of our country’s birthday.

The event will feature the Mayor’s Sweet Treat Social, where guests can find decorated Canada Day and New Glasgow 150-themed cookies, handmade by local baker Carol Curley, as well as a free community BBQ.

Additional activities at the free community event include bouncy castles, face painting, balloon art, New Glasgow 150-them crafts and lawn games.